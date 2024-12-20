Georgia Southern visits Durazo-Frescas and Grand Canyon

Georgia Southern Eagles (7-4) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-2) Phoenix; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Georgia…

Georgia Southern Eagles (7-4) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-2)

Phoenix; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Georgia Southern after Alyssa Durazo-Frescas scored 22 points in Grand Canyon’s 81-60 victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Antelopes are 8-0 on their home court. Grand Canyon is 8-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 2-2 on the road.

Grand Canyon makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Georgia Southern has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Georgia Southern has shot at a 39.3% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity San Antonio is averaging 14.2 points, 5.8 assists and 2.8 steals for the Antelopes.

McKenna Eddings is averaging nine points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 78.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

