Georgia Southern takes on Gardner-Webb following Douglas’ 20-point performance

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-7) at Georgia Southern Eagles (6-5)

Statesboro, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts Gardner-Webb after Bradley Douglas scored 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 77-63 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Eagles have gone 4-0 in home games. Georgia Southern has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 1-5 in road games. Gardner-Webb is seventh in the Big South allowing 77.4 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

Georgia Southern is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Gardner-Webb allows to opponents. Gardner-Webb has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Georgia Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Douglas averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 27.1% from beyond the arc.

Darryl Simmons II is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 15 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

