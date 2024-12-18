Georgia Southern takes on Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (6-4) vs. Georgia Southern Eagles (6-3) Phoenix; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic and Georgia…

Florida Atlantic Owls (6-4) vs. Georgia Southern Eagles (6-3)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic and Georgia Southern square off in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Eagles are 6-3 in non-conference play. Georgia Southern is third in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 59.0 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Owls have a 6-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Florida Atlantic has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia Southern makes 39.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Florida Atlantic has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). Florida Atlantic averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Georgia Southern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakiyah Mays-Prince is shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10 points and 2.1 steals.

Mya Perry is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Owls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.