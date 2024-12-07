Georgia Southern hosts North Florida after Harris’ 26-point game

North Florida Ospreys (6-3) at Georgia Southern Eagles (5-4) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5;…

North Florida Ospreys (6-3) at Georgia Southern Eagles (5-4)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida plays Georgia Southern after Josh Harris scored 26 points in North Florida’s 115-83 victory over the Warner Royals.

The Eagles have gone 3-0 at home. Georgia Southern ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyson Brown averaging 2.2.

The Ospreys have gone 3-2 away from home. North Florida is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Georgia Southern scores 73.8 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 80.8 North Florida allows. North Florida has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Georgia Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adante’ Holiman is shooting 47.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Eagles.

Harris is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Ospreys.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.