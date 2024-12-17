Georgia Southern Eagles face the Florida Atlantic Owls

Florida Atlantic Owls (6-4) vs. Georgia Southern Eagles (6-3) Phoenix; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on…

Florida Atlantic Owls (6-4) vs. Georgia Southern Eagles (6-3)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on Florida Atlantic in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Eagles have a 6-3 record in non-conference games. Georgia Southern ranks third in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.0 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Owls have a 6-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Florida Atlantic is fourth in the AAC with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Taziah Jenks averaging 2.2.

Georgia Southern’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Georgia Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicole Gwynn is shooting 31.7% and averaging 11.3 points for the Eagles.

Mya Perry is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Owls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.