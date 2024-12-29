Georgia hosts South Carolina State following Montgomery’s 22-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (6-8) at Georgia Bulldogs (11-1) Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -23.5;…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (6-8) at Georgia Bulldogs (11-1)

Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -23.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts South Carolina State after Deshayne Montgomery scored 22 points in Georgia’s 81-65 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Georgia Bulldogs have gone 8-0 at home. Georgia ranks fourth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 63.5 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs are 2-7 in road games. South Carolina State is third in the MEAC scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Mitchel Taylor averaging 5.0.

Georgia makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than South Carolina State has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). South Carolina State has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asa Newell is scoring 15.8 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Taylor is averaging 6.7 points and 1.8 steals for the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Georgia Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

South Carolina State Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.