Georgia faces Notre Dame, seeks 7th straight home win

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at Georgia Bulldogs (7-1)

Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts Notre Dame trying to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 at home. Georgia ranks fifth in the SEC with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyrin Lawrence averaging 4.0.

The Fighting Irish are 1-0 in road games. Notre Dame ranks third in the ACC with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Markus Burton averaging 4.3.

Georgia’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Leffew is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13 points.

Burton is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Fighting Irish.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

