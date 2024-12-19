Georgia faces Buffalo, aims for 5th straight win

Buffalo Bulls (5-5) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-1) Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -28; over/under is…

Buffalo Bulls (5-5) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-1)

Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -28; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia is looking to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Buffalo.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-0 in home games. Georgia scores 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per game.

The Bulls have gone 1-4 away from home. Buffalo has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Georgia averages 81.4 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 78.2 Buffalo allows. Buffalo has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points above the 38.6% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asa Newell is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Ryan Sabol is averaging 18.1 points for the Bulls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

