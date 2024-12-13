Georgia Bulldogs play the Grand Canyon Antelopes

Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-2) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (8-1) Atlanta; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon and Georgia square…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-2) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (8-1)

Atlanta; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon and Georgia square off at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Bulldogs have an 8-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Georgia has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Antelopes are 6-2 in non-conference play. Grand Canyon leads the WAC scoring 81.8 points per game while shooting 46.2%.

Georgia’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asa Newell is scoring 15.9 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bulldogs.

Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 16 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Antelopes.

