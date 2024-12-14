Georgia Bulldogs and the Grand Canyon Antelopes square off in Atlanta, Georgia

Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-2) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (8-1) Atlanta; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-2) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (8-1)

Atlanta; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia squares off against Grand Canyon in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 in non-conference play. Georgia is 8-1 against opponents over .500.

The Antelopes are 6-2 in non-conference play. Grand Canyon is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Georgia makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Grand Canyon has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Grand Canyon averages 17.4 more points per game (81.8) than Georgia gives up (64.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Asa Newell is scoring 15.9 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bulldogs.

Collin Moore averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

