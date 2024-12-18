Georgetown wins 81-57 over Creighton to open Big East schedule

Jayden Epps scored 21 points as Georgetown beat Creighton 81-57 to open Big East Conference play on Wednesday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayden Epps scored 21 points as Georgetown beat Creighton 81-57 to open Big East Conference play on Wednesday night.

Epps had three steals for the Hoyas (9-2, 1-0). Micah Peavy scored 20 points and added eight rebounds, eight assists, and seven steals. Curtis Williams went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Steven Ashworth led the Bluejays (7-5, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and four assists. Creighton also got 13 points and three steals from Jackson McAndrew. Ryan Kalkbrenner had 10 points and three blocks.

Georgetown took the lead with 1:41 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Williams led the team in scoring with eight points in the first half for a 34-28 lead at the break. Peavy scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as Georgetown went on to secure a victory, outscoring Creighton by 18 points in the second half.

NEXT UP

Up next for Georgetown is a Sunday matchup with Seton Hall on the road, and Creighton hosts Villanova on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.