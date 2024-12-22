Georgetown visits Seton Hall after Coleman’s 22-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (9-2, 1-0 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-7, 0-1 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m.…

Georgetown Hoyas (9-2, 1-0 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-7, 0-1 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -2.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall plays Georgetown after Isaiah Coleman scored 22 points in Seton Hall’s 79-67 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Pirates are 3-3 on their home court. Seton Hall is fifth in the Big East with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Okorafor averaging 1.6.

The Hoyas are 1-0 in Big East play. Georgetown is fifth in the Big East with 16.5 assists per game led by Micah Peavy averaging 4.3.

Seton Hall averages 60.9 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 64.2 Georgetown gives up. Georgetown averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Seton Hall gives up.

The Pirates and Hoyas square off Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc.

Jayden Epps is averaging 16 points and 2.1 steals for the Hoyas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Hoyas: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.