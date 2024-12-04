Georgetown visits Richmond following Doogan’s 22-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (4-3) at Richmond Spiders (8-0) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces Georgetown after Maggie…

Georgetown Hoyas (4-3) at Richmond Spiders (8-0)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces Georgetown after Maggie Doogan scored 22 points in Richmond’s 57-53 win over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

The Spiders are 3-0 in home games. Richmond ranks second in the A-10 with 18.8 assists per game led by Ally Sweeney averaging 3.6.

The Hoyas are 2-1 on the road. Georgetown has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Richmond scores 76.8 points, 18.2 more per game than the 58.6 Georgetown gives up. Georgetown has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points above the 33.6% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Ullstrom is shooting 55.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Spiders.

Kelsey Ransom is averaging 20.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Hoyas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

