Georgetown visits Freeman and Syracuse

Georgetown Hoyas (7-2) at Syracuse Orange (5-4, 0-1 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange…

Georgetown Hoyas (7-2) at Syracuse Orange (5-4, 0-1 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -1.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse faces Georgetown after Donnie Freeman scored 24 points in Syracuse’s 102-85 victory against the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Orange have gone 5-0 at home. Syracuse leads the ACC with 41.6 points in the paint led by JJ Starling averaging 9.7.

The Hoyas are 0-1 on the road. Georgetown is eighth in the Big East with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Sorber averaging 5.7.

Syracuse makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than Georgetown has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Georgetown averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Syracuse gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is shooting 50.5% and averaging 14.0 points for the Orange.

Sorber is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Hoyas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

