Georgetown visits DeVries and West Virginia

Georgetown Hoyas (7-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (5-2, 1-0 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia plays Georgetown after Tucker DeVries scored 26 points in West Virginia’s 83-76 overtime victory against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Mountaineers have gone 3-0 at home. West Virginia is 5-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Hoyas play their first true road game after going 7-1 to begin the season. Georgetown is fifth in the Big East scoring 78.8 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

West Virginia averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Georgetown allows. Georgetown scores 8.8 more points per game (78.8) than West Virginia allows to opponents (70.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc.

Thomas Sorber is averaging 15.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Hoyas.

