Georgetown takes on Xavier after Ransom’s 29-point showing

Xavier Musketeers (5-7, 0-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces Xavier after Kelsey Ransom scored 29 points in Georgetown’s 78-68 victory over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Hoyas have gone 3-1 at home. Georgetown is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Musketeers are 0-1 against Big East opponents. Xavier is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.9 turnovers per game.

Georgetown is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 40.5% Xavier allows to opponents. Xavier averages 57.8 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 60.8 Georgetown allows to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ransom is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Hoyas.

Meri Kanerva is averaging 11.3 points for the Musketeers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 58.6 points, 24.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.