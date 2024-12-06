Georgetown squares off against Colgate

Colgate Raiders (6-2) vs. Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate and Georgetown square off in…

Colgate Raiders (6-2) vs. Georgetown Hoyas (5-3)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate and Georgetown square off in Washington, District of Columbia.

The Hoyas have a 5-3 record in non-conference play. Georgetown is seventh in the Big East scoring 65.1 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Raiders have a 6-2 record in non-conference games. Colgate ranks eighth in the Patriot with 20.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Sophia Diehl averaging 4.8.

Georgetown averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Colgate gives up. Colgate scores 15.0 more points per game (72.9) than Georgetown gives up (57.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Ransom is scoring 20.5 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Hoyas.

Taylor Golembiewski is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Raiders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

