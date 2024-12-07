Georgetown Hoyas play the Colgate Raiders

Colgate Raiders (6-2) vs. Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown squares off against Colgate at…

Colgate Raiders (6-2) vs. Georgetown Hoyas (5-3)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown squares off against Colgate at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, District of Columbia.

The Hoyas have a 5-3 record in non-conference play. Georgetown ranks fifth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 57.9 points while holding opponents to 36.9% shooting.

The Raiders are 6-2 in non-conference play. Colgate leads the Patriot with 15.1 assists. Anne Bair leads the Raiders with 4.4.

Georgetown is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Georgetown allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victoria Rivera is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, while averaging 12.8 points.

Taylor Golembiewski is averaging 13.9 points for the Raiders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

