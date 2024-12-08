Georgetown hosts George Mason following Habib’s 20-point outing

George Mason Patriots (8-1, 1-0 A-10) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-3) Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays…

George Mason Patriots (8-1, 1-0 A-10) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-3)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays Georgetown after Ta’Viyanna Habib scored 20 points in George Mason’s 87-55 victory against the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Hoyas have gone 2-0 in home games. Georgetown is seventh in the Big East scoring 65.8 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Patriots have gone 4-0 away from home. George Mason has a 7-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Georgetown makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). George Mason has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 37.0% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Ransom is shooting 46.5% and averaging 20.3 points for the Hoyas.

Kennedy Harris is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Patriots.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.