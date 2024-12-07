George Washington visits Old Dominion after Buchanan’s 24-point game

George Washington Revolutionaries (7-2) at Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -8;…

George Washington Revolutionaries (7-2) at Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -8; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington visits Old Dominion after Darren Buchanan Jr. scored 24 points in George Washington’s 81-71 overtime loss to the American Eagles.

The Monarchs have gone 3-1 in home games. Old Dominion averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Revolutionaries have gone 0-1 away from home. George Washington averages 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Old Dominion averages 67.3 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 69.2 George Washington allows. George Washington has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 46.9% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Ceaser is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Monarchs.

Buchanan is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Revolutionaries.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

