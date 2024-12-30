George Washington visits Neskovic and Richmond

George Washington Revolutionaries (11-2) at Richmond Spiders (5-8) Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on George…

George Washington Revolutionaries (11-2) at Richmond Spiders (5-8)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on George Washington after Dusan Neskovic scored 20 points in Richmond’s 75-57 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Spiders are 3-3 on their home court. Richmond is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.7 turnovers per game.

The Revolutionaries have gone 1-1 away from home. George Washington scores 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game.

Richmond averages 71.6 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 67.5 George Washington allows. George Washington has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delonnie Hunt is shooting 43.9% and averaging 17.5 points for the Spiders.

Darren Buchanan Jr. is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Revolutionaries.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

