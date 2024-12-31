George Washington visits Neskovic and Richmond

George Washington Revolutionaries (11-2) at Richmond Spiders (5-8) Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -3.5; over/under…

George Washington Revolutionaries (11-2) at Richmond Spiders (5-8)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -3.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on George Washington after Dusan Neskovic scored 20 points in Richmond’s 75-57 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Spiders have gone 3-3 at home. Richmond gives up 74.6 points and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Revolutionaries are 1-1 on the road. George Washington scores 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game.

Richmond’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 5.2 more points per game (79.8) than Richmond allows to opponents (74.6).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delonnie Hunt is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Spiders.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, while averaging 12.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

