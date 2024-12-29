George Washington takes on La Salle for conference showdown

George Washington Revolutionaries (7-5, 0-1 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-7, 1-0 A-10) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Washington Revolutionaries (7-5, 0-1 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-7, 1-0 A-10)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aryss Macktoon and La Salle host Sara Lewis and George Washington in A-10 action.

The Explorers are 4-1 on their home court. La Salle has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Revolutionaries are 0-1 in A-10 play. George Washington is the A-10 leader with 39.3 rebounds per game led by Lewis averaging 6.7.

La Salle’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game George Washington allows. George Washington’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than La Salle has allowed to its opponents (42.8%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joan Quinn averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 27.1% from beyond the arc.

Makayla Andrews is averaging 12.2 points for the Revolutionaries.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 60.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

