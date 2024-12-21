George Washington Revolutionaries square off against the Hampton Pirates

Hampton Pirates (3-6) vs. George Washington Revolutionaries (6-5, 0-1 A-10) Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hampton and George…

Hampton Pirates (3-6) vs. George Washington Revolutionaries (6-5, 0-1 A-10)

Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton and George Washington square off at Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida.

The Revolutionaries have a 6-4 record in non-conference play. George Washington is the A-10 leader with 39.6 rebounds per game led by Sara Lewis averaging 7.1.

The Pirates are 3-6 in non-conference play. Hampton has a 1-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

George Washington is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Hampton allows to opponents. Hampton averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game George Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makayla Andrews is averaging 12.5 points for the Revolutionaries.

Jasha Clinton is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Pirates.

