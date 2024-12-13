George Washington puts home win streak on the line against Army

Army Black Knights (5-4) at George Washington Revolutionaries (8-2) Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -11.5; over/under…

Army Black Knights (5-4) at George Washington Revolutionaries (8-2)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -11.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Revolutionaries take on Army.

The Revolutionaries have gone 5-0 in home games. George Washington is sixth in the A-10 scoring 77.9 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Black Knights are 1-3 on the road. Army is the Patriot League leader with 36.0 rebounds per game led by AJ Allenspach averaging 8.7.

George Washington’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Army allows. Army averages 14.6 more points per game (83.9) than George Washington gives up to opponents (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darren Buchanan Jr. is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Revolutionaries.

Ryan Curry is shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 13.2 points and 4.3 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

