George Washington faces Army, seeks 8th straight home win

Army Black Knights (5-4) at George Washington Revolutionaries (8-2) Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts Army…

Army Black Knights (5-4) at George Washington Revolutionaries (8-2)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts Army looking to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Revolutionaries have gone 5-0 at home. George Washington averages 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Black Knights are 1-3 on the road. Army is third in the Patriot League with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by AJ Allenspach averaging 3.2.

George Washington averages 77.9 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 78.1 Army allows. Army has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of George Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darren Buchanan Jr. is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Revolutionaries.

Jalen Rucker is averaging 19.2 points, four assists and two steals for the Black Knights.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.