George Mason visits Rivera and Georgetown

George Mason Patriots (8-1, 1-0 A-10) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-3) Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts George…

George Mason Patriots (8-1, 1-0 A-10) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-3)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts George Mason after Victoria Rivera scored 21 points in Georgetown’s 71-57 win against the Colgate Raiders.

The Hoyas are 2-0 on their home court. Georgetown is 6-2 against opponents over .500.

The Patriots have gone 4-0 away from home. George Mason is 7-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Georgetown averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.8 per game George Mason allows. George Mason has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 37.0% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Ransom is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Hoyas.

Kennedy Harris is averaging 16.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Patriots.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.