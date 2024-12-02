George Mason visits George Washington following Harris’ 25-point game

George Mason Patriots (7-1) at George Washington Revolutionaries (5-2) Washington; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Mason takes on…

George Mason Patriots (7-1) at George Washington Revolutionaries (5-2)

Washington; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason takes on George Washington after Kennedy Harris scored 25 points in George Mason’s 85-63 win against the Navy Midshipmen.

The Revolutionaries are 5-0 in home games. George Washington is 2-1 against opponents over .500.

The Patriots have gone 3-0 away from home. George Mason is third in the A-10 scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

George Washington scores 64.3 points, 8.2 more per game than the 56.1 George Mason gives up. George Mason scores 23.7 more points per game (77.3) than George Washington allows (53.6).

The Revolutionaries and Patriots match up Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makayla Andrews is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Revolutionaries.

Harris is shooting 49.5% and averaging 18.3 points for the Patriots.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.