George Mason Patriots take on the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils, aim for 6th straight victory

George Mason Patriots (7-3) at Duke Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -19.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason will attempt to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over No. 5 Duke.

The Blue Devils have gone 6-0 in home games. Duke is sixth in the ACC scoring 79.7 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Patriots are 1-2 in road games. George Mason ranks sixth in the A-10 shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Duke makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.9 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (35.4%). George Mason averages 18.8 more points per game (78.7) than Duke gives up to opponents (59.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Flagg is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Blue Devils.

Darius Maddox is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 14.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

