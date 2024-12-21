George Mason hosts Spinoso and Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Quakers (4-7) at George Mason Patriots (7-4) Fairfax, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces George Mason…

Pennsylvania Quakers (4-7) at George Mason Patriots (7-4)

Fairfax, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces George Mason after Nick Spinoso scored 22 points in Pennsylvania’s 79-66 win against the Rider Broncs.

The Patriots have gone 6-1 at home. George Mason averages 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Quakers have gone 1-3 away from home. Pennsylvania allows 72.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.0 points per game.

George Mason makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Pennsylvania has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Pennsylvania averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than George Mason allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Maddox averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc.

Ethan Roberts is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Quakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Quakers: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

