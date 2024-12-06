George Kimble III scores 23 to lead Eastern Kentucky over Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 98-62

BEREA, Ky. (AP) — George Kimble III’s 23 points helped Eastern Kentucky defeat Campbellsville Harrodsburg 98-62 on Friday night. Kimble…

BEREA, Ky. (AP) — George Kimble III’s 23 points helped Eastern Kentucky defeat Campbellsville Harrodsburg 98-62 on Friday night.

Kimble added five rebounds and three steals for the Colonels (5-4). Jordan Crawford went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 12 points. Mayar Wol shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Evan Frederick finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Pioneers. Elijah Frye added nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

