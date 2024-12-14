Live Radio
George Kimble III scores 18 to lead Eastern Kentucky over Eastern Illinois 81-66

The Associated Press

December 14, 2024, 10:32 PM

BEREA, Ky. (AP) — George Kimble III scored 18 points as Eastern Kentucky beat Eastern Illinois 81-66 on Saturday night.

Kimble also added five assists, seven steals, and three blocks for the Colonels (6-5). Jackson Holt hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 with five assists. Tyler Andrews scored 15 on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range.

Nakyel Shelton finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and four steals to lead the Panthers (3-7). Obadiah Curtis added 12 points. Kooper Jacobi had 10 points, 13 rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

