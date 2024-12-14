George Kimble III scores 18 to lead Eastern Kentucky over Eastern Illinois 81-66

BEREA, Ky. (AP) — George Kimble III scored 18 points as Eastern Kentucky beat Eastern Illinois 81-66 on Saturday night.…

BEREA, Ky. (AP) — George Kimble III scored 18 points as Eastern Kentucky beat Eastern Illinois 81-66 on Saturday night.

Kimble also added five assists, seven steals, and three blocks for the Colonels (6-5). Jackson Holt hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 with five assists. Tyler Andrews scored 15 on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range.

Nakyel Shelton finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and four steals to lead the Panthers (3-7). Obadiah Curtis added 12 points. Kooper Jacobi had 10 points, 13 rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

