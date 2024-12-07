Gayle scores late to give Michigan 85-83 win over Iowa for Wolverines’ 7th straight victory

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf had double-doubles and Roddy Gayle Jr. scored with 4.6 seconds…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf had double-doubles and Roddy Gayle Jr. scored with 4.6 seconds remaining to give Michigan an 85-83 win over Iowa on Saturday for its seventh straight win.

Gayle drove to the hoop and was credited with a basket on a close goaltending call to give Michigan (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) the two-point margin. Iowa advanced the ball past halfcourt and called timeout with 1.1 remaining. The inbounds pass made it across court to Pryce Sandfort but he missed an awkward baseline 3-point attempt.

Golden scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Wolf had 13 points and 14 rebounds. Tre Donaldson added 18 points and Gayle had 17 for Michigan, which shot 55%. The Wolverines were only 4 of 20 from 3-point range and gave up 19 points off 17 turnovers but were plus-15 on the boards.

Payton Sandfort missed his first five 3-point attempts before hitting four of his last five, including a pair in the final two minutes to help Iowa (7-2, 1-1) tie at 83. He finished with 19 points. Pryce Sandfort and Josh Dix added 16 points each, Owen Freeman 13 and Drew Thelwell 10. Iowa shot 42% and made 9 of 27 3-point tries.

The Wolverines led by as many as 11 after taking the lead early in the second half and were up 80-72 at the final media timeout.

Michigan led 40-37 at the half after having been up by 16 early in the game.

Iowa is host to Iowa State on Thursday. Michigan plays Arkansas at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday in the Jimmy V Classic.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.