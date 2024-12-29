Gaston leads Auburn against Norfolk State

Norfolk State Spartans (11-4) at Auburn Tigers (9-3) Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn hosts Norfolk State…

Norfolk State Spartans (11-4) at Auburn Tigers (9-3)

Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn hosts Norfolk State after Deyona Gaston scored 35 points in Auburn’s 83-40 victory against the Alabama State Hornets.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 in home games. Auburn scores 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 21.8 points per game.

The Spartans are 4-2 in road games. Norfolk State is 4-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Auburn makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than Norfolk State has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). Norfolk State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 4.1 per game Auburn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaston is averaging 22.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Tigers.

Kierra Wheeler is averaging 15.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.1 blocks for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.