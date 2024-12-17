Gaston, Auburn Tigers to face the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Auburn Tigers (7-3) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-4) Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana faces Auburn in…

Auburn Tigers (7-3) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-4)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana faces Auburn in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 4-0 at home. Louisiana is fourth in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 59.4 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Tigers are 1-2 on the road. Auburn scores 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 20.2 points per game.

Louisiana is shooting 35.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 37.5% Auburn allows to opponents. Auburn averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Louisiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Lafayette averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc.

Deyona Gaston is averaging 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

