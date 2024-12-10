Garnett leads Louisiana against SE Louisiana after 23-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (4-5, 0-1 Southland) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-8) Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana…

SE Louisiana Lions (4-5, 0-1 Southland) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-8)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts SE Louisiana after Kentrell Garnett scored 23 points in Louisiana’s 69-58 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 1-4 in home games. Louisiana is 1-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lions are 2-4 on the road. SE Louisiana has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Louisiana’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana averages 70.3 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 80.4 Louisiana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garnett averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Sam Hines Jr. is averaging 14.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

