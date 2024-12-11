Garnett and Louisiana host SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Lions (4-5, 0-1 Southland) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-8) Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

SE Louisiana Lions (4-5, 0-1 Southland) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-8)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts SE Louisiana after Kentrell Garnett scored 23 points in Louisiana’s 69-58 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-4 in home games. Louisiana is 1-6 against opponents over .500.

The Lions have gone 2-4 away from home. SE Louisiana is ninth in the Southland scoring 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Jakevion Buckley averaging 6.0.

Louisiana’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Louisiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is shooting 42.4% and averaging 11.4 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Sam Hines Jr. is averaging 14.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.