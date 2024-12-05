Live Radio
Garland scores 22, Longwood downs Maryland-Eastern Shore 80-76

The Associated Press

December 5, 2024, 10:23 PM

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Colby Garland scored 22 points as Longwood beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 80-76 on Thursday night.

Garland also contributed five assists and three steals for the Lancers (8-2). Michael Christmas scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 15 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added 10 rebounds and five assists. Kyrell Luc went 4 of 15 from the field to finish with nine points.

Evan Johnson finished with 23 points and five assists for the Hawks (1-10). Ketron Shaw added 21 points and seven rebounds for Maryland-Eastern Shore. Cardell Bailey also had 14 points. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Hawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

