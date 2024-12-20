Garland scores 17 as Longwood beats North Carolina Central 82-67

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Colby Garland had 17 points in Longwood’s 82-67 victory against North Carolina Central on Friday night.…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Colby Garland had 17 points in Longwood’s 82-67 victory against North Carolina Central on Friday night.

Garland also contributed five rebounds for the Lancers (11-3). Michael Christmas added 14 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc while he also had five rebounds. Elijah Tucker had 13 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line.

The Eagles (6-9) were led in scoring by Po’Boigh King, who finished with 21 points, six rebounds and two steals. Keishon Porter added 10 points for North Carolina Central. Isaac Parson also put up nine points and 10 assists.

Up next for Longwood is a Sunday matchup with SMU on the road, and North Carolina Central visits N.C. A&T on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.