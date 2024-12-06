Gardner-Webb visits Western Carolina on 6-game road skid

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-7) at Western Carolina Catamounts (5-3) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb hits…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-7) at Western Carolina Catamounts (5-3)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb hits the road against Western Carolina looking to break its six-game road losing streak.

The Catamounts have gone 2-0 at home. Western Carolina ranks fourth in the SoCon with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyja Beans averaging 4.0.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-6 on the road. Gardner-Webb is fourth in the Big South with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Maja Rohkohl averaging 2.1.

Western Carolina is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Gardner-Webb allows to opponents. Gardner-Webb averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Western Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chelsea Wooten is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 6.9 points.

Ashley Hawkins is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

