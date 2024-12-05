Gardner-Webb visits Western Carolina, aims to stop road slide

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-7) at Western Carolina Catamounts (5-3) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb hits…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-7) at Western Carolina Catamounts (5-3)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb hits the road against Western Carolina looking to break its six-game road slide.

The Catamounts have gone 2-0 in home games. Western Carolina ranks second in the SoCon with 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Kehinde Obasuyi averaging 4.0.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-6 in road games. Gardner-Webb ranks ninth in the Big South with 19.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Elze Motekaityte averaging 4.8.

Western Carolina scores 71.0 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 75.0 Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb’s 34.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than Western Carolina has allowed to its opponents (41.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chelsea Wooten is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 6.9 points.

Ashley Hawkins is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

