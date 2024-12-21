Gardner-Webb visits Walker and East Carolina

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-8) at East Carolina Pirates (8-4) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-8) at East Carolina Pirates (8-4)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -9.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina plays Gardner-Webb after C.J. Walker scored 23 points in East Carolina’s 75-64 victory over the Florida International Panthers.

The Pirates are 6-2 on their home court. East Carolina ranks second in the AAC in rebounding with 36.7 rebounds. Walker leads the Pirates with 6.8 boards.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 1-6 away from home. Gardner-Webb is eighth in the Big South scoring 73.4 points per game and is shooting 48.4%.

East Carolina scores 77.1 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 78.1 Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game East Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Hayes is averaging 10.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Pirates.

Darryl Simmons II is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 15.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

