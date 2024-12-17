Gardner-Webb plays Hampton following Hawkins’ 25-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-7) at Hampton Pirates (2-5) Hampton, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits Hampton after…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-7) at Hampton Pirates (2-5)

Hampton, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits Hampton after Ashley Hawkins scored 25 points in Gardner-Webb’s 73-65 victory against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Pirates have gone 1-3 in home games. Hampton gives up 71.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.5 points per game.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 1-6 on the road. Gardner-Webb is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Hampton is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Gardner-Webb allows to opponents. Gardner-Webb averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Hampton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasha Clinton is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 12.8 points and 2.2 steals.

Hawkins is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.