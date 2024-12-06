Gardner-Webb hosts North Carolina Central following Smith’s 20-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (3-7) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-5) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina Central Eagles (3-7) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-5)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central visits Gardner-Webb after Perry Smith Jr. scored 20 points in North Carolina Central’s 70-67 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 1-0 in home games. Gardner-Webb is ninth in the Big South with 10.8 assists per game led by Darryl Simmons II averaging 2.2.

The Eagles are 0-4 on the road. North Carolina Central is 1-6 against opponents over .500.

Gardner-Webb scores 71.1 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 72.2 North Carolina Central allows. North Carolina Central averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Gardner-Webb allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simmons is shooting 46.4% and averaging 14.9 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Po’Boigh King averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.