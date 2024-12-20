Gardner-Webb hosts Freire and Queens (NC)

Queens (NC) Royals (5-5) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-8) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Queens…

Queens (NC) Royals (5-5) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-8)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) visits Gardner-Webb after Magda Freire scored 21 points in Queens (NC)’s 82-66 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 2-1 at home. Gardner-Webb averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Royals are 2-2 on the road. Queens (NC) is second in the ASUN with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kemia Ward averaging 3.0.

Gardner-Webb averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Queens (NC) allows. Queens (NC) averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Gardner-Webb gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elze Motekaityte is averaging 9.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Jordyn Weaver is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Royals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.