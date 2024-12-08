Garcia, Minnesota Golden Gophers to visit Ballo, Indiana Hoosiers

Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) Bloomington, Indiana; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Big…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (7-2)

Bloomington, Indiana; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes Indiana and Minnesota meet on Monday.

The Hoosiers have gone 6-0 in home games. Indiana averages 80.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Golden Gophers play their first true road game after going 6-4 to start the season. Minnesota has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Indiana’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Minnesota allows. Minnesota has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Reneau is shooting 58.9% and averaging 15.4 points for the Hoosiers.

Dawson Garcia is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 19 points and 7.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

