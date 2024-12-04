Garcia leads Minnesota against Michigan State after 23-point game

Michigan State Spartans (6-2) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -5.5; over/under…

Michigan State Spartans (6-2) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -5.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Michigan State after Dawson Garcia scored 23 points in Minnesota’s 79-62 win against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Golden Gophers have gone 6-1 at home. Minnesota is third in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 58.9 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Spartans play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Michigan State scores 80.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Minnesota is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% Michigan State allows to opponents. Michigan State scores 21.6 more points per game (80.5) than Minnesota gives up to opponents (58.9).

The Golden Gophers and Spartans meet Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia is shooting 49.5% and averaging 19.1 points for the Golden Gophers.

Jaden is averaging 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Spartans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.