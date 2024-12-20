Garcia and Minnesota host Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-9) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-5, 0-2 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-9) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Dawson Garcia scored 22 points in Minnesota’s 82-67 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Golden Gophers have gone 6-2 in home games. Minnesota has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Knights are 0-8 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Minnesota’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Minnesota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Gophers.

Dylan Jones averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 78.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.