Gamble and UNC Greensboro host No. 14 North Carolina

UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (9-1)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro visits No. 14 North Carolina after Jayde Gamble scored 20 points in UNC Greensboro’s 83-61 win against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Tar Heels are 5-0 in home games. North Carolina scores 73.2 points while outscoring opponents by 24.4 points per game.

The Spartans have gone 1-1 away from home. UNC Greensboro averages 67.8 points while outscoring opponents by 17.1 points per game.

North Carolina makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). UNC Greensboro averages 19.0 more points per game (67.8) than North Carolina gives up (48.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Ustby is shooting 47.4% and averaging 11.3 points for the Tar Heels.

Gamble is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 14.5 points, 3.4 assists and 2.8 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.