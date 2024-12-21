Galette’s 20 help Youngstown State knock off South Carolina Upstate 72-64

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Nico Galette scored 20 points as Youngstown State beat South Carolina Upstate 72-64 on Saturday. Galette…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Nico Galette scored 20 points as Youngstown State beat South Carolina Upstate 72-64 on Saturday.

Galette also added three steals for the Penguins (8-5). EJ Farmer scored 11 points while shooting 3 for 9 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Ty Harper shot 3 for 6, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points. It was the sixth straight win for the Penguins.

The Spartans (4-11) were led by Mister Dean, who posted 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Breylin Garcia added 16 points and six rebounds for South Carolina Upstate. Karmani Gregory had nine points, five assists and three steals.

